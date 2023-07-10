The Dodgers have selected Gelof with the 60th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The younger brother of A's prospect Zack Gelof, who also attended University of Virginia, Jake is a power-hitting corner infielder with a strong statistical track record the last two years in the ACC. He struck out nine times in 24 plate appearances on the Cape last summer, and is generally known for not getting cheated at the plate. Gelof slashed .321/.427/.710 with 23 home runs, 90 RBI, a 16.3 percent strikeout rate and a 15.6 percent walk rate in 65 games this season. There will immense pressure on his bat, as he could slide to first base while even getting some starts at designated hitter.