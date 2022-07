Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reed was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday, but he quickly found a new home with the Dodgers just a few days later. The reliever has struggled to a 11.37 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with six strikeouts over 6.1 frames in five appearances this year with the Mets. He'll likely start with Triple-A Oklahoma City before potentially earning a call-up later this season.