Outman has gone 6-for-13 with a triple, a home run, three runs, four RBI and a 2:3 BB:K through 17 Cactus League plate appearances.

Outman showed well in a brief cup of coffee with the Dodgers last season, going 6-for-13 with a pair of doubles, a homer and three RBI over four contests, though he also struck out seven times. His stat line so far this spring is eerily similar, with the notable exception that he's fanning less often. Both sample sizes are admittedly small, but with Los Angeles parting ways with Cody Bellinger in the offseason and recently announcing that Chris Taylor will play more shortstop due to Gavin Lux's season-ending knee injury, there may be room for Outman on the Opening Day roster. In terms of fantasy, he's ascending up dynasty ranks and could be an impactful player in all formats as soon as this season if he's able to secure substantial playing time with the big-league club.