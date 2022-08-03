Outman will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Outman will be getting his third start in the corner outfield in four games after he began his big-league career by going 5-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and a walk. Though his hot bat has earned him more work early on than expected, the Dodgers likely aren't counting on Outman playing well enough to stick as a near-everyday player. Instead, the newly acquired Joey Gallo and Trayce Thompson are likely settle into a platoon at the corner-outfield spot opposite Mookie Betts, at least until Chris Taylor (foot) is ready to come off the injured list.