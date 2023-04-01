Outman is not in the lineup for Saturday's showdown against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Outman has started the first two games in center field for the Dodgers, but with a left-hander on the mound in the form of Madison Bumgarner, Trayce Thompson will patrol center and hit seventh. Outman will likely not see much playing time against southpaws, at least to open the 2023 season.