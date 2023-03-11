Dodgers manager Dave Roberts implied Saturday that there's a chance Outman could make the Opening Day roster, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Roberts calls Outman "big-league ready", but said "how [the Dodgers] shake out is a different question." The outfielder has performed well over the Cactus League season, and homered for the second time this spring on Saturday. Even if the 25-year-old makes the roster, he won't be guaranteed significant playing time, but he's a name to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues and is talented enough to consider in keeper and dynasty formats.