Outman went 2-for-5 with two triples, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-4 win over the Rockies.
After collecting two hits, including a home run, during Opening Day, Outman was held hitless over the next three games (four at-bats). However, he was back in the starting lineup Monday and notched his first two career triples, including a go-ahead two-run hit in the fifth that ended up being the difference in the game. Outman's versatile skillset makes him an extremely intriguing fantasy option, but his overall value will be tied to how often he can carve out playing time in the Dodgers's crowded outfield.
