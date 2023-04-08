Outman went 1-for-3 with a homer in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Outman connected on a solo homer in the second off Madison Bumgarner to make it 2-1 Dodgers. That's the second homer of the season for the rookie outfielder, and he's already driven in seven runs. Outman is hitting an unsustainable .350/.519/.850 in the young year, but it's hard to not be impressed with what the 25-year-old has done to open the campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Hits two triples in win•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Notches first big-league steal•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Gets night off against lefty•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Homers, scores three runs Thursday•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Starting in CF in opener•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Likely to get ample playing time•