Outman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three runs scored in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Making the start in center field, Outman took Cole Sulser deep in the sixth inning with a 390-foot shot which was measured at 105 mph off the bat. He also reached on a single and a walk, scoring on each of those occasions, as well. Outman has strikeout concerns and probably isn't going to play against lefties, but his power and speed potential makes him worth rostering in deeper formats.