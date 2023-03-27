Outman should play often with Chris Taylor expected to begin the regular season facing mostly left-handed pitchers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Early this spring, Taylor was considered the favorite to be the Dodgers' primary center fielder, but his continued struggles to make contact during the exhibition slate along with a need for him to spend more time at shortstop due to Gavin Lux's season-ending knee injury has shifted that narrative. Outman is now likely to see the most starts in center among Los Angeles' various options, a role he has earned with an excellent showing this spring that includes a .300/.390/.600 slash line, three homers and 11 RBI. Meanwhile, Taylor appears lined up to play more of a platoon role against lefties, at least at the start of the season.