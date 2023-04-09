Outman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Outman helped give the Dodgers an early lead with his booming 423-foot, two-run home run in the first inning. It was the rookie's second homer in as many games and his third of the campaign. Outman has staked his place as an everyday player for the Dodgers early in the season with a .348/.516/.913 slash line along with nine RBI and a stolen base through his first 31 plate appearances.