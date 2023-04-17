Outman is not in the starting lineup for Monday's tilt against the Mets, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Outman will be on the bench with southpaw David Peterson on the mound for the Mets on Monday. Trayce Thompson gets the start in center and will hit seventh.
