Outman is starting in center field and batting eighth in the Dodgers' season opener Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor is on the bench. Outman made the Opening Day roster in Los Angeles following a fantastic showing in spring camp, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has stated that the 25-year-old will play regularly. He posted a stellar .978 OPS with 31 home runs, 106 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 101 runs scored over 125 games last season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he also went 6-for-13 (.462) in his first four major-league games. There's a whole lot of fantasy upside in his profile.