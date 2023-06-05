Outman went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Outman continues to struggle at the plate, as he's gone a miserable 2-for-31 over his past 12 games. He does have two thefts over that span, but that's hardly enough to balance the drain he's putting on his fantasy managers' batting averages. Outman isn't likely to see his slump end until he's able to start making more contact -- over the 12-contest stretch he's fanned 40.5 percent of the time, and his overall 35.2 percent strikeout rate ranks second-worst among qualified MLB hitters.