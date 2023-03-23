Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Thursday that Outman has made the Opening Day roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Outman might not get enough starts out of the gate to offer immediate fantasy relevance, but he's certainly a name to keep on watch lists as the season plays out. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .294/.393/.586 with 31 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 125 games last summer between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he also went 6-for-13 during a short stint with Los Angeles between late July and early August. He's going to be a good one.
More News
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Has chance to make roster•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Boosting roster chances this spring•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Hits for cycle in Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Draws another start•