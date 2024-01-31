Paxton's guaranteed salary in his new contract with the Dodgers was lowered from $11 million to $7 million due to an unspecified health issue, Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The health concern is not considered serious and obviously didn't prevent a deal from being completed, but the two sides did agree to some restructuring. Paxton received a $3 million signing bonus along with a guaranteed salary of $4 million, and he can get a $2 million roster bonus if he's on the roster either for the Dodgers' opening series in Korea against the Padres on March 20 or their domestic opener on March 28 versus the Cardinals. If he's added to the roster by April 15, Paxton will get a $1 million bonus, as well as another $1 million if he makes 20 starts. There are also additional games started incentives. All told, Paxton's contract could max out at $13 million. While it's not clear what injury led to the contract alterations, worth noting is that Paxton's 2023 season ended due to right knee inflammation.