Sherfy pitched a scoreless inning against Colorado on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

The right-hander saw his first action with his new club after Los Angeles plucked him off the waiver wire during the All-Star break. Sherfy closed out the win for the Dodgers, hurling eight of nine pitches for strikes and getting Trevor Story to bounce into a game-ending double play after yielding a one-out single. Sherfy figures to be used at the back end of the bullpen for now, as he hasn't seen much high-leverage usage as a big-leaguer -- he has two saves and three holds across 54 career appearances.