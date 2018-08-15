Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI for Double-A Tulsa in its 10-6 loss to Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

It was the third multi-homer game of the campaign for Ruiz, whose 11 long balls are his most in any of his four seasons in the professional ranks. The switch-hitting Ruiz has paired the enhanced power production with improved plate discipline, as he's walked nearly as many times (22) as he has struck out (28). The 20-year-old has also drawn positive reviews for his receiving skills, offering optimism that he'll eventually be the Dodgers' long-term solution behind the plate.