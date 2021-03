Ruiz (not injury related) has arrived in Arizona and is undergoing intake testing, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ruiz wasn't present to begin spring training due to visa issues, but he'll be able to join the team for workouts in the coming days if he clears intake testing. The 22-year-old worked hard on his own to stay in shape while he was away from the team, and manager Dave Roberts said that he hopes to get Ruiz into game action at some point next week.