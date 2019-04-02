Ruiz is opening the year back with Double-A Tulsa, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Ruiz was a league-average hitter over a full season at Double-A last year, so many expected him to jump up to Triple-A. That promotion should come after a month or two back in the Texas League. Ruiz is advanced enough that it would not be surprising for him put up really impressive numbers in a repeat tour as one of the youngest players on this circuit.

