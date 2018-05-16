Dodgers' Keibert Ruiz: Belts three-run blast Tuesday
Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Tuesday for Double-A Tulsa in its 8-7 win over Springfield.
Though he left the yard for the first time in three weeks, Ruiz hasn't been short on power of late, as he had recorded four doubles over the four games prior to Tuesday. In his first taste of the Texas League, Ruiz is hitting .284/.341/.422 across 126 plate appearances. That stellar line is rendered more impressive by the fact that Ruiz won't turn 20 years old until late July, making him one of the youngest players on the circuit.
