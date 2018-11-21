Ruiz's contract was purchased by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ruiz will move to the 40-man roster for protection from the Rule 5 draft. He should be in line to start the 2019 season at Triple-A after slashing .268/.328/.401 with 12 homers and 47 RBI over 101 games with Double-A Tulsa in 2018.