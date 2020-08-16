Ruiz was called up for the first time by the Dodgers on Saturday.

Ruiz would be the catcher of the future in many organizations, though the presence of Will Smith, who landed on the injured list with neck inflammation in a corresponding move, prevents him from holding that title for the Dodgers. Still, he's a talented prospect, with strong contact ability offsetting a lack of power and a future as a roughly average defender. Just 22 years old, Ruiz is quite young for a catcher, and he didn't dominate the upper minors last season, hitting a merely decent .261/.331/.347 in 85 games in Double-A and Triple-A, so expectations should probably be muted for him this year.