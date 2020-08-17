Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
Ruiz's first major-league at-bat was a booming success, as he took Angels starter Julio Teheran deep in the third inning to get the Dodgers on the board. The 22-year-old catcher spent most of 2019 with Double-A Tulsa and also earned time with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He produced a combined .261 batting average with six homers and 34 RBI in the minors last year. Ruiz will share catching duties with Austin Barnes while Will Smith (neck) is unavailable.