Ruiz is starting at catcher and batting ninth against the Angels on Sunday.

It didn't take long for Ruiz to get his first start after earning his first big-league callup Saturday when Will Smith (neck) was placed on the injured list. It's tough to know what to expect from Ruiz, whose prospect star has faded a bit due to less-than-stellar seasons at the Double-A level in 2018 and 2019. Austin Barnes is likely to serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher while Smith remains out, though Ruiz could get a fair amount of playing time considering the team's typical commitment to giving catchers adequate rest.