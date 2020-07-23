site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-keibert-ruiz-not-on-opening-day-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Keibert Ruiz: Not on Opening Day roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
at
6:23 pm ET 1 min read
Ruiz (undisclosed) did not make the Dodgers' 30-man roster.
Ruiz missed most of summer camp for an undisclosed reason and was never a serious candidate for a roster spot. He'll head to the team's alternate training site and serve as organizational depth this season.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jul 23, 2020
• 3 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 6 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 4 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 5 min read
Jul 23, 2020
• 1 min read
Jul 22, 2020
• 2 min read