Ruiz has not reported to spring training due to a visa issue, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz made his debut in the big leagues for a brief time in 2020, logging eight plate appearances. He'll face an uphill battle to make the opening day roster for the 2021 season with both Will Smith and Austin Barnes ahead of him on the catching depth chart. There is no timeline for Ruiz's arrival to the team's facility.
