Ruiz stated Saturday that he's willing to play outfield if needed, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ruiz played outfield in high school but has not logged time at the position as a professional. He is currently on the active roster but is solidly behind both Will Smith and Austin Barnes on the catching depth chart. Despite Ruiz's openness to adding a position to his resume, manager Dave Roberts clarified that the team isn't currently considering such a move, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. If Ruiz were to get reps at another position, it would likely be first base, Roberts added.