Ruiz was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

He turned 21 on Saturday, so this is a nice little birthday present for one of the game's top catching prospects. Ruiz hit .254/.329/.330 with four home runs in 310 plate appearances at Double-A. He was better at Double-A in 415 plate appearances last year (100 wRC+) than he has been this year, and his dynasty-league stock has taken a bit of a hit. It hasn't helped that Will Smith has passed him as a catching prospect within his own organization. Look for Ruiz to reach the majors at some point next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories