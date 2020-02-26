Ruiz (finger) said that he'll make his spring debut in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unclear if Ruiz will enter the contest behind starting catcher Will Smith or if he'll merely be used as a designated hitter, but the 21-year-old looks to be back to full health in any case after he missed the final month of the 2019 season with a broken pinkie finger on his throwing hand. Rather than the result of any concern about the injury, the switch-hitting Ruiz noted that his spring debut was delayed because he was working on an adjustment to his swing from the left side of the plate.