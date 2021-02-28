Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ruiz remains without a clear timeline to report to camp while he looks to resolve visa issues, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

According to Toribio, Ruiz has left his native Venezuela and has arrived in Dominican Republic, hoping the change in countries will expedite his migration to the United States. While he waits for the proper paperwork to get resolved, Ruiz has been working hard on his own to stay in shape, according to Roberts. The 22-year-old catcher is expected to open the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll be able to play on an everyday basis.