Ruiz was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
The 22-year-old joined the Dodgers last week and went 2-for-8 with a homer in his first two major-league games. Ruiz was promoted with Will Smith (neck) on the injured list, but Smith was activated ahead of Sunday's game.
