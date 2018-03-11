Ruiz was re-assigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz received a non-roster invite to big-league spring training this year, but at just 19 years old, was never really expected to break camp with the Dodgers. The talented backstop -- who went 6-for-9 during his Cactus League stint -- will likely kick off the 2018 campaign with High-A Rancho Cucamonga or Double-A Tulsa. As things stand, he's likely a year away from making his major-league debut.