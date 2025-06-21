Garcia (adductor) will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Garcia landed on the 15-day injured list in early June due to a right adductor strain, but he's made enough progress with his throwing program to resume pitching in games. The right-hander posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 26 innings with the Dodgers prior to landing on the shelf.