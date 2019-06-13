Beaty (hip flexor) has been activated from the 10-day injured list, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers activated Beaty after the minimum amount of time, as Corey Seager heads to the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury in a corresponding move. Beaty was 12-for-42 with seven RBI in 17 games before the injury.