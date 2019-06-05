Beaty (hip flexor) is feeling better and is available to pinch-hit Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Beaty has been dealing with a minor hip flexor injury, but manager Dave Roberts said he's available off the bench if needed for the Dodgers' Tuesday tilt with the Diamondbacks, adding that he expects him to slot into the starting lineup for Friday's road game against the Giants. The 26-year-old is hitting .286 over 42 at-bats so far this season.