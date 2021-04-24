Beaty was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Beaty made the team's Opening Day roster but didn't do much with his limited opportunities, going 1-for-11 at the plate before being sent down in mid-April. He's unlikely to fill a significant role now that he's back with the team.
