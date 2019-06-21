Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Back with big club
Beaty was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Friday's game against Colorado, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. He's starting at first base and will bat sixth.
Beaty was sent to Triple-A on Thursday, but he's back in the major leagues after Josh Sborz was moved to the 10-day injured list with back soreness. Beaty is slashing .286/.310/.393 with a home run and nine RBI over 23 contests with the Dodgers this season.
