Beaty is competing with Edwin Rios for the final spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

While manager Dave Roberts has indicated that Beaty has the "inside track" for a roster spot due to his ability to play third base (per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com), both he and Rios remain in the running to break camp with the big-league squad. The competition may have narrowed due to Beaty's rough spring -- he hit only .190, though he did draw five walks -- and Rios' solid .296 batting average and six RBI in Cactus League play.