Beaty came through with a two-run single in a pinch hit appearance Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Beaty made his lone trip to the plate in the contest count, driving in a pair of runs with a single to left field in the eighth inning. All four of his RBI this season have come in the past two days, and he has now reached base via hit or walk in four of his last five plate appearances. Beaty has yet to record an extra-base hit this season but has registered a 5:6 BB:K while serving primarily as a pinch hitter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Back in big leagues•
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Logging time in right field•
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Joins big club for wild-card round•
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Pops second homer•