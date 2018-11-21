Beaty was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

A 25-year-old corner infielder, Beaty plays primarily first base, so there will be a lot of pressure on his bat in the coming years. He has been at least 10 percent better than league average at every stop, but may not hit for enough power to profile as an everyday player. Last year he hit .277/.378/.406 with one home run in 31 games at Triple-A.

