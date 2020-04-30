Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Could benefit from shortened season
Beaty's chances of making the Opening Day roster are likely to improve if the 2020 campaign is played, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Beaty was already a strong contender for a roster spot prior to the suspension of play, but his chance of breaking camp with the big club would increase further with an abbreviated season and the probability of expanded rosters. Such a scenario could allow both Beaty and Edwin Rios -- whom Beaty was rumored to be battling for the final roster spot -- to make the squad in reserve roles.
