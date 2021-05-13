Beaty went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a win over Seattle on Wednesday.

Beaty plated the Dodgers' first runs of the game with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He later brought home another runner with a single in the fifth. The 28-year-old has been on fire since returning to the big club April 24, slashing .394/.512/.545 with a whopping 18 RBI over 41 plate appearances.