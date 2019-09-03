Beaty went 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and three RBI in a victory over Colorado on Monday.

Beaty drove in his first run by taking a pitch to the arm with the bases loaded in the first inning, plated another with an infield single in the second and crushed a solo home run to right field in the sixth. The 26-year-old entered the season as a fringe top-30 prospect in the organization but has done well in his time with the big club, slashing .293/.344/.502 with eight homers, 42 RBI and four steals in 78 games.