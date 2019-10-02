Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Earns NLDS spot
Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Beaty will be on the roster for the NLDS, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Beaty filled in well for the Dodgers this season with a .265/.317/.775 slash line in 268 plate appearances, and he's rewarded with a roster spot for the NLDS. The 26-year-old will look to turn things around after finishing the season on a sour note, as he is 1-for-23 in his last 13 games.
