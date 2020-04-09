Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Finding creative ways to work out
Beaty has been working on his hand-eye coordination by swinging at pinto beans with teammate Edwin Rios, he stated in an interview with David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.
Beaty and Rios have remained in Arizona during the suspension of play, rooming together in an apartment that provides little space for traditional baseball workouts. As such, they have taken to unique methods for staying sharp as they await word on when the MLB season may resume. Beaty also noted that he and Rios have been taking part in strength and cardio workouts using equipment set up in their garage. Interestingly, the pair are in competition with each other for one of the final spots on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 151-160
.Getting deeper into the talent pool, there's still lots of potentially key players available...