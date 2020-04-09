Beaty has been working on his hand-eye coordination by swinging at pinto beans with teammate Edwin Rios, he stated in an interview with David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

Beaty and Rios have remained in Arizona during the suspension of play, rooming together in an apartment that provides little space for traditional baseball workouts. As such, they have taken to unique methods for staying sharp as they await word on when the MLB season may resume. Beaty also noted that he and Rios have been taking part in strength and cardio workouts using equipment set up in their garage. Interestingly, the pair are in competition with each other for one of the final spots on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster.