Beaty went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double and three runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Beaty was called up Thursday and took advantage of another chance with the big-league club by smacking his fourth homer of the season. He's likely to serve as depth in the outfield and at first base, though he could find it difficult to earn regular at-bats without an injury to one of the Dodgers' regulars. He has hit well through 118 plate appearances this season, slashing .307/.331/.500.