Beaty is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The recent returns of Cody Bellinger and Zack McKinstry from the 10-day injured list could result in Beaty losing out on regular playing time. Beaty had started in seven of the Dodgers' last eight games, going 5-for-23 with a home run, two walks, five runs and four RBI.