Beaty (hip flexor) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Beaty's injury wasn't initially thought to be serious, as manager Dave Roberts said he was feeling better and that he was available off the bench Tuesday. However, it's apparently worse than the club thought, as the knock has forced him to the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Outfielder Kyle Garlick has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.