The Dodgers optioned Beaty to their minor-league camp Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beaty was one of five position players sent packing as the Dodgers reduced their contingent at big-league camp to 50 men. The 25-year-old first baseman is expected to open the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he slashed .277/.378/.406 across 120 plate appearances last season.

